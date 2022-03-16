TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,729,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,254,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,288,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. 1,617,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,842,449. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

