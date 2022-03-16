TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 9.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $98,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 47,101 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 235,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,324,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.