TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $20.58 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $159.32. 162,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,004,908. The stock has a market cap of $310.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.