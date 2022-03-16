TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,546,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

