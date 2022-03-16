TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 569 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318,306. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $68.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38.

