Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TUP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 581,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,792. The firm has a market cap of $906.92 million, a PE ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.