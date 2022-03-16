Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Turing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

TWKS stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. 8,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85. Turing has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Turing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

