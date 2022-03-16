Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 150,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00.

JELD opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.