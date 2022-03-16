TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Down 9.4%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 33,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,182,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -1.17.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,922 shares of company stock worth $772,703.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth $22,690,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,083 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth $896,000. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

