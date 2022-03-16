Tuttle Capital Management LLC Invests $110,000 in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MVST traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 71,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,260. Microvast Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

MVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

