Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Raised by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,750 shares of company stock worth $15,338,281. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

