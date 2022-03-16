U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

USB stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,168,000 after purchasing an additional 723,264 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 583,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,244,000 after purchasing an additional 262,895 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,065,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

