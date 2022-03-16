U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,613 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. 690,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101,357. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

