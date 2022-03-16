Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

UBSFY traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,462. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

