UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 14,963 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of United Natural Foods worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $6,428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 86.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

