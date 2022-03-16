UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,152 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $996.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 203.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

