UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of Repare Therapeutics worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $198,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $291,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $315,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $470,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

