UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in StoneCo by 28.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307,931 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 70.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,680 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 566.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,844 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in StoneCo by 23.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,999,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,129,000 after acquiring an additional 574,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

