UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 466.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 298,019 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 162,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

