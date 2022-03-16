UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.45. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

