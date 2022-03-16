UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,400. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

