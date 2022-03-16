UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 14,963 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of United Natural Foods worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,644,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,190 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNFI stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.