UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,030 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $858,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 37,222 shares worth $2,326,409. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

