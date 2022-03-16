Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. 433,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.