Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RARE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,289 shares of company stock worth $1,602,749. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

