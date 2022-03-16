Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RARE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.
NASDAQ RARE opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.69.
In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,289 shares of company stock worth $1,602,749. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
