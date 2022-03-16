Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the February 13th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Shares of UNIEF stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.