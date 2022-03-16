United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.16

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and traded as high as $33.48. United Bancshares shares last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 889 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.
United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)
United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.
