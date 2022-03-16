United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.16

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and traded as high as $33.48. United Bancshares shares last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 889 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bancshares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Bancshares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in United Bancshares by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 17,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

