Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 437,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 746,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 767,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 112,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 27,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

