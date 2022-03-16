Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.23.
A number of analysts recently commented on UBX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.
About Unity Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
