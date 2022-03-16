Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.01

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 36844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,240,000 after buying an additional 385,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,782,000 after buying an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd grew its position in shares of Upwork by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 1,892,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,211,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

