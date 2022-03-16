Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Short Interest Up 29.1% in February

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,700 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,499. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

