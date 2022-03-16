Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $927.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

