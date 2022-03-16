USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 237,685 shares.The stock last traded at $17.04 and had previously closed at $17.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -538.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

