UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:USER traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 22,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,484. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USER shares. started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411 in the last ninety days.

UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.