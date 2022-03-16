Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Utah Medical Products has decreased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
UTMD stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.24. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $133.87.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Utah Medical Products (UTMD)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.