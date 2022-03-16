Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Utah Medical Products has decreased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

UTMD stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.24. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $133.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 105.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

