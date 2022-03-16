Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share.
Vail Resorts stock opened at $249.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.57.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.
Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.