Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $249.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.57.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.