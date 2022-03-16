Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) is one of 930 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vallon Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Vallon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

5.6% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5739 20154 42577 829 2.56

Vallon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.66%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 113.86%. Given Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vallon Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vallon Pharmaceuticals $100,000.00 -$9.30 million -5.32 Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.93 billion $257.68 million -1.32

Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vallon Pharmaceuticals. Vallon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallon Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.14% -83.20% Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,277.92% -133.73% -12.44%

Summary

Vallon Pharmaceuticals peers beat Vallon Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy. It also develops ADMIR, an abuse deterrent formulation of Ritalin. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.