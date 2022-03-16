Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Shares Down 1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $135.32 and last traded at $136.14. 22,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 220,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.82.

