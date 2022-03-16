Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in February

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VMNGF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Vanstar Mining Resources has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanstar Mining Resources (VMNGF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.