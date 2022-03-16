Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in February

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VMNGF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Vanstar Mining Resources has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

