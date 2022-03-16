Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,100.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $103,927.50.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 74,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 65,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

PCVX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

