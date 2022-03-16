Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $268.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

VEEV stock opened at $174.03 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

