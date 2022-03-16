Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Vericity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vericity alerts:

Shares of Vericity stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. Vericity has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.