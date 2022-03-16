Veriti Management LLC Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.