Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,575,000 after purchasing an additional 640,284 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 399,597 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Shares of MCHP opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,348 shares of company stock worth $7,907,954. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.