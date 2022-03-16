Veriti Management LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

