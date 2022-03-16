Veriti Management LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,014,000 after buying an additional 566,434 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average is $132.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

