Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $15.18 on Friday. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $531.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 3.05.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Veritone by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

