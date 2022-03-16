Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 555,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
