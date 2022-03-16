Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Short Interest Down 27.7% in February

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 11,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,783,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,649. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

