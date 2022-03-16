Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. 1,652,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,052. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on VERV shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,206,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,151 shares of company stock worth $9,345,388.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 5,726.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

