Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Insider Sells £35,399.90 in Stock

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.14), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($46,033.68).
VSVS opened at GBX 382.40 ($4.97) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. Vesuvius plc has a 12 month low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 595 ($7.74). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 432.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 466.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.
About Vesuvius (Get Rating)
Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
